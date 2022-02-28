Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Trading 7.8% Higher

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.32 and last traded at $32.99. 20,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,268,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 1,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

