Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Lowered to $40.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.68% from the stock’s current price.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $30.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.85. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 59.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

