Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVBG. Stephens increased their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a sell rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.85. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

