Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

EVLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of EVLO opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $182.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

