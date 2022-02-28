Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) PT Lowered to €110.00

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from €125.00 ($142.05) to €110.00 ($125.00) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERFSF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($142.05) to €105.00 ($119.32) in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eurofins Scientific currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.33. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

