Establishment Labs (ESTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Establishment Labs to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESTA opened at $58.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.69. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 21,052.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 47,849 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

