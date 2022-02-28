Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.25.

ETTYF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 352 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 298 to SEK 277 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ETTYF stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.