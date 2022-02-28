ESBC Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. ESBC has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $40,739.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

