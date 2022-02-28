Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SunOpta Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SunOpta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

STKL has been the subject of a number of other reports. decreased their price target on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $591.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.87. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at about $784,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,637 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

