Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SunOpta Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SunOpta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.
Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $591.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.87. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $16.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at about $784,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,637 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SunOpta (Get Rating)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
