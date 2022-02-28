Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nerdwallet Inc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nerdwallet in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06.

NRDS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

NASDAQ NRDS opened at $11.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.02. Nerdwallet has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.

In related news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $38,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,171,000.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

