Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQNR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.15.

EQNR opened at $31.27 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 31.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

