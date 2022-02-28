EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,289 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $75.00 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.