EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.12 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,138,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,908,000 after purchasing an additional 566,887 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 143,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,104,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,588,000 after purchasing an additional 485,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

VEA stock opened at $47.83 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93.

