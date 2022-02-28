EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,134 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after acquiring an additional 149,735 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $20,893,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of AT&T by 76.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,640,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.
About AT&T (Get Rating)
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.