EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after buying an additional 120,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 75.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 101,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,171,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,459 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $47.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

