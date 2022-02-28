Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.04) earnings per share.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

EOSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 139.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.