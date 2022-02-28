Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.360-$1.385 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENV. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.50.

NYSE ENV traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.88. 1,360,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.68 and a beta of 1.23. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

