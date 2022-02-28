Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

ENFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE ENFN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 6,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,629. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $3,117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $5,235,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $3,969,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,474,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

