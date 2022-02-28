Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.86.

ERF stock traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,544. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.69. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$5.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a PE ratio of -28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total value of C$1,663,486.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,374,986.30.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

