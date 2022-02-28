Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Raises Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for 3.0% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEDG. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.96.

SEDG stock opened at $277.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.88. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,793 shares of company stock worth $4,049,601 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.