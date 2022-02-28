Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Invests $357,000 in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000.

NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $110.31 on Monday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $126.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.27.

