Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Holdings Raised by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 929,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,952,000 after purchasing an additional 413,625 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 103,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 484,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENR traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

