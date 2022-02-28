Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,450 ($33.32) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EDV. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.72) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,830 ($24.89) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($34.00) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.90) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,159.20 ($29.36).

Shares of LON EDV opened at GBX 2,000 ($27.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of £4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 17.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,681.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,731.79. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,505 ($20.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,150 ($29.24).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

