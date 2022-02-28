Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ECPG. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $66.84 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,430,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,553,000 after acquiring an additional 49,623 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,439,000 after buying an additional 81,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,613,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,347,000 after buying an additional 62,928 shares during the period. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,053,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,456,000 after buying an additional 194,267 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.