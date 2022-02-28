ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of ENGGY stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 90,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,453. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.2724 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR (Get Rating)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.