ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of ENGGY stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 90,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,453. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.2724 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR (Get Rating)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.