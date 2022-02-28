Emercoin (EMC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14,692.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Emercoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $14,692.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

WinCash (WCC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,814,706 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.