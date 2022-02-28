Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Elastic were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Elastic by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $85.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average is $136.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Elastic has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060 over the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.40.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

