eHealth (EHTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect eHealth to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EHTH opened at $15.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. eHealth has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.47 million, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in eHealth by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in eHealth by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in eHealth by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

