Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski forecasts that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

Shares of EDIT opened at $16.90 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

