Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.59. Edison International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$4.700 EPS.

EIX traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,452,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $68.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,186,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Edison International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

