Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

ECVT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.40. 639,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,937. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $1,073,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $1,596,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $366,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $3,005,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Ecovyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.