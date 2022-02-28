EcoR1 Capital LLC Has $35.19 Million Stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,293 shares during the period. iTeos Therapeutics accounts for 1.2% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned about 3.69% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $35,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 680,604 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 167,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $35.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 123.76 and a beta of 2.06. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 9,111 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $400,337.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 128,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $5,483,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,594 shares of company stock worth $12,713,124. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

