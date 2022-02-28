EcoR1 Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

EcoR1 Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 515,634 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $250.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 112,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

