EcoR1 Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

EcoR1 Capital LLC cut its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,081,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498,300 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 4.47% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $18,147,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,589,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,783,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.65 million, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.98. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

CRVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

