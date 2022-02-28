EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EGP opened at $193.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $131.28 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

