Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.340-$1.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.34-1.36 EPS.

DEA stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 353.35%.

DEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.10.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 142,010 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 57.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 28,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 148,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

