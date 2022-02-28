Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.40 ($45.91) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.24 ($53.68).

ETR DUE opened at €32.88 ($37.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €39.28. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a one year high of €44.08 ($50.09).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

