Donut (DONUT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,443.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Donut has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $308,594.53 and $3,443.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00046263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.71 or 0.06930444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,628.08 or 0.99659384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003104 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

