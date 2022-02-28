Domo (DOMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Domo to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DOMO opened at $44.10 on Monday. Domo has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $98.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 2.70.

DOMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Domo by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Domo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,314,000 after acquiring an additional 51,560 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Domo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Domo by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Domo by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 43,490 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

