Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.250 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.78.

NYSE D traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $79.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.78. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 63.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,539,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,490,000 after buying an additional 62,326 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

