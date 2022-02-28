DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.8% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,169,000 after acquiring an additional 812,434 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 390.1% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 550,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 438,527 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,617,000 after purchasing an additional 437,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 879.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 263,429 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research cut their price target on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

