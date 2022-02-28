Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $29.08 Million Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,077,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.46% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $29,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,034,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,038,000 after purchasing an additional 336,334 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,447,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,480,000 after acquiring an additional 135,950 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,705 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,404,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,623,000 after acquiring an additional 640,740 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,924,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,089,000 after acquiring an additional 133,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.74.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

