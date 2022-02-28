Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $27.11 Million Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.53% of National Research worth $27,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Research by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Research by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in National Research by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $248,821.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 199,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,496 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $41.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.93. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. National Research’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

