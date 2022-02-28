Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Ares Management worth $26,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,993,000 after acquiring an additional 711,626 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,707,000 after acquiring an additional 153,518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 34.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,057,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,918,000 after acquiring an additional 530,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 35.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,929,000 after purchasing an additional 493,460 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 48.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,407,000 after purchasing an additional 583,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,071,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARES. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Shares of ARES opened at $79.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Ares Management Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.