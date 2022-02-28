Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Peloton Interactive worth $28,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $28.19 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PTON. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

