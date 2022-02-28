DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT Lowered to $60.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOCN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.33.

DOCN stock opened at $59.88 on Thursday. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $133.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of -272.18.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth about $594,802,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 250.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,154,000 after buying an additional 2,237,510 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at about $61,173,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,388,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at about $39,624,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

