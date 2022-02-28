Digimarc (DMRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

DMRC opened at $29.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.31. Digimarc has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $53.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Digimarc by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Digimarc by 368.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Digimarc by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Digimarc by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Digimarc by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

