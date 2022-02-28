Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

DGII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. boosted their target price on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $20.10 on Friday. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $703.38 million, a PE ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

