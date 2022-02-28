Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Issues Earnings Results

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

NYSE DSX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.75. 1,536,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,541. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $434.82 million, a PE ratio of 95.02 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,816,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 221,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 860,453 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 166,188 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

