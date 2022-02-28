Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 1,536,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,541. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $434.82 million, a P/E ratio of 95.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 125,041 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

